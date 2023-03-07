WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://stopvaxpassports.org/webinar-every-breath-you-take-big-brothers-plan-to-stalk-you-through-the-who/

Every Breath You Take:

Big Brother’s Plan to Stalk You through the WHO





The World Health Organization (WHO) is simultaneously negotiating two instruments: Amendments to the International Health Regulations and a new, so-called “WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response” — in reality, a treaty. These instruments could be voted on and adopted as early as May.

According to analysis of the most recent drafts published by the WHO, both of these instruments contain language which, if passed, establish a global biomedical surveillance state and seriously damage our national sovereignty. The WHO refuses to call either of the two documents “treaties” in an attempt to circumvent the treaty process.

Meanwhile, it has just come to light that, within the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which passed in Congress in December, is another act that appears to have pre-approved whatever instruments are approved by the WHO. This “Act within an Act” is named the Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act of 2022. It is found on page 950 of the 1772-page NDAA with a shortform title, which Biden signed into law on December 23, 2022.