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Democrats Have Demonized Heroes Within Border Patrol That Stop Child Sex Abuse
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4 views • September 17, 2019
A recent report reveals that the level of morale in the border patrol is lower than ever before thanks to Democrat congressmen that ignore the heroic acts of this important group of people.
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