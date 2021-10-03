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VIDEO CHART - END TIMES - REVELATION - BIBLE TEACHING -
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44 views • October 03, 2021
Amillennarism - no thousand year reign - Revelation 20 symbolic (warning)
PostMillennial - Church sets up 1000 year reign (warning)
premillennial - Christ reining as Christ on earth for a 1000 years on earth
dispensationalists - old testament not part of the church. (warning)
Made correction in video around 25 minutes
PostMillennial - Church sets up 1000 year reign (warning)
premillennial - Christ reining as Christ on earth for a 1000 years on earth
dispensationalists - old testament not part of the church. (warning)
Made correction in video around 25 minutes
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