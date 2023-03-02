In our last installment with Ret. HSI Agent, Victor Williams, we learned about the man, his journey and his duties. Now we will delve into what Human Trafficking is, trust me its more than you thinkOTHER CHANNELS:





BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa

RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa

PODCASTS:

SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH

APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/maken-sense/id1645219652





BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk



