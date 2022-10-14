How many are aware that corporations have been taking out life insurance policies on employees? In 2012, companies were complaining that the mortality-rate was too low. According to actuarial tables, they weren't seeing enough death to make the requisite amount of money on 'mortality dividends'. This all changed after 2021. Death-rates surged and now business is booming.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1) Dr. Pierre Kory https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/additional-data-corroborates-excess-deaths-among-millennials-since-experimental-vaccines-mandated-confirms-covid-not-cause/

2) Edward Dowd

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/shocking-millennials-experienced-worst-ever-excess-mortality-history-84-increase-deaths-causes-vaccine-mandates-introduced-video/

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com