BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ARSON IS THE CAUSE OF WORLDWIDE FOREST FIRES NOT GLOBAL WARMING AND NOT GLOBAL BOILING.
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
286 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • August 27, 2023

The really gullible, the really stupid, the really potentious and the really lazy all believe global warming and global boiling and manmade climate change is actually possible. Nobody ever considers with the planet being 4.5 billion years old, give or take a couple of hours, that it is still here after everything it has gone through. The planet is doing just fine but human intelligence is not.


The Canadian government has now just admitted they lit a couple of the fires deliberately. The rest of the fires around the world are almost guaranteed to be arson. Do you notice how supposed wildfires line up perfectly with the Donald Trump indictment number four, the return of covid and also the ramping up of the media telling us it's the hottest summer on record worldwide?


Did you ever think that maybe somebody has something to gain by making stupid people cry and whine and hide under their beds over issues that do not exist? Perhaps you guys can give me answers in the chat.


www.FreedomReport.ca


#noplanetb #environment #ecofriendly #eco #climateemergency #climatejustice #sustainableliving #climatestrike #climate #sustainable #saveearth #climatecrisis #climatechange #gretathunberg #globalwarming #green #gogreen #pollution #climatechangeisreal #earth #savetheearth #fridaysforfuture


Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingpollutionarsonsave the earthgreta thunbergecofriendlyglobal boiling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy