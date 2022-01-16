Planet Lockdown - The Documentary (2022)https://t.me/QuantumRhino/1539Planet Lockdown - The Documentary (2022)Planet Lockdown is a over 90-minute documentary on the situation the world finds itself in. We spoke to some of the brightest and bravest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters a statesman and a prince. These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same. We must have the courage to overcome our fears. Once we do, it gets easier every time.All the full interviews are being released to make the information available for free. Each interview is mirrored several times, can be downloaded in full resolution and via the BitTorrent protocol to make the content censor resistant. By watching all the interviews, you will have the equivalent of a masters degree on current events.