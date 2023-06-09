Ukraine Update June 9, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

◽️ On June 7th , 2023, the enemy lost 945 troops, 33 tanks, 28 infantry fighting vehicles, 38 armored fighting vehicles, three Krab self-propelled artillery systems, and other armament.

⚡️ Statement by Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu

◽️ June 8th at 1.30 a.m. in Zaporozhye direction, the enemy made an attempt to break through Russia's defense by forces of the 47th Mechanized Brigade numbering up to 1,500 men and 150 armored vehicles.

◽️ The enemy was timely detected by the reconnaissance means and a preventive strike was launched by artillery, aviation, and anti-tank weapons.

◽️ In all four directions the enemy was stopped and driven back with heavy losses.

◽️ As a result of two-hour combat the enemy lost 30 tanks, 11 infantry fighting vehicles, up to 350 troops. Thus the specially prepared reserve forces of the enemy for this breakthrough failed to fulfill their mission.

- Russian Defense Ministry