Today, Western military experts and analysts from numerous analytical centers admitted that as of July 5, 2024, the rate of loss of territories by the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased 4 times compared to 2023. The experts' analysis confirmed the worst fears of many Western think tanks. It is reported that under the onslaught of the Russian Army, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually losing control over more and more territories in all directions of the front..............................
