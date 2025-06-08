BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
$21 Trillion Black Budget is Funding a Rogue Breakaway Civilization | Catherine Fitts
The People Of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an
95 views • 2 days ago
Chapters

00:00- How mortgage fraud funds U.S. covert operations

09:43- The flawed central banking model

22:54- Holes in the federal healthcare budget

26:46- The control grid - CBDCs enable modern slavery

35:28- Installing "operating systems" in human bodies

41:12- Following the money to find fraud

49:09- U.S. Treasury is missing $4 trillion

50:08- U.S. is funding a breakaway civilization

01:06:44- Catherine receives death threats

01:08:04- The Bank of International Settlements & invisible money

01:13:12- Musk's xAI data-mining the federal treasury

01:17:55- The U.S. Government is lowering life expectancy

01:29:07- Trump is accelerating the control grid

01:37:07- Joseph Farrell & the breakaway Nazi civilization

01:47:41- Russia's attempt to recruit Catherine

01:51:46- Genetic engineering & advanced energy sources

01:58:45- The secret economy

02:08:46- Mr. Global

02:17:39- AI, Morality & Religion

02:27:28- How to stop our downward spiral

