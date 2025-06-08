$21 Trillion Black Budget is Funding a Rogue Breakaway Civilization | Catherine Fitts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00- How mortgage fraud funds U.S. covert operations
09:43- The flawed central banking model
22:54- Holes in the federal healthcare budget
26:46- The control grid - CBDCs enable modern slavery
35:28- Installing "operating systems" in human bodies
41:12- Following the money to find fraud
49:09- U.S. Treasury is missing $4 trillion
50:08- U.S. is funding a breakaway civilization
01:06:44- Catherine receives death threats
01:08:04- The Bank of International Settlements & invisible money
01:13:12- Musk's xAI data-mining the federal treasury
01:17:55- The U.S. Government is lowering life expectancy
01:29:07- Trump is accelerating the control grid
01:37:07- Joseph Farrell & the breakaway Nazi civilization
01:47:41- Russia's attempt to recruit Catherine
01:51:46- Genetic engineering & advanced energy sources
01:58:45- The secret economy
02:08:46- Mr. Global
02:17:39- AI, Morality & Religion
02:27:28- How to stop our downward spiral