Big # YouTubers, JOOOS, Guns, NYC Mayor, Sabbath, Tyler Moore, Jo Cox, “Journalists”, July 4th

SR 2025-07-03 #201

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #201: 03 July 2025

Topic list:

* Who is “The Fat Electrician”? Who is Brandon Herrera?

* More on “Jewish exceptionalism”.

* Michael Madsen is dead. Was he a Freemason? Is he a member of the Dead Son Club?

* What does EVERYTHING IS FAKE do for truth-seekers? What is the “false flag spectrum” of operations?

* Thanks to the Congo Killer, even Reptilican politicians are seeking to safe themselves with “gun-free zones”.

* Johnny’s take on Denise’s personal defense choice.

* NYC’s shoo-in far-Left Muslim mayor is a Socialist with a surprising resumé.

* The ATF’s premedicated assassination.

* Update on Epstein’s old cellmate: he was not cleared to drug-deal so he’s getting hammered.

* TRICK QUESTION: what religion does Johnny recommend? What is the Sabbath all about?

* Why does all power, all money, force far-Left agendas? (Why is homosexuality wrong?)

* Re-enactment of David DePope’s meeting with Paul Pelosi.

* Tyler Moore causes Johnny to look for Jesidue on Gillian Anderson.

* Tyler Moore’s death examined.

* Why would the U.K. government-media complex put on a gala “birthday celebration” for “MP Jo Cox” starring Anderson and Bill Nighy?

* Revisiting the shocking truth behind who and what killed actor John Ritter (and who he was).

* Jesuit Confidential on Jesuit-flix starring Jesuit favorite boy-toy Marky-Mark; co-starring the star of Jew-22.

* George Popadopolis vs. Dana Perrier.

* Happy Independence Day, Romerica (and Happy Birthday to “The Professor”).

