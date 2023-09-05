The W.H.O. Is Negotiating Your Bodily Autonomy Behind Closed Doors And Without Your Consent

MIRRORED from Politically Homeless https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUeNuhzW-j0&ab_channel=PoliticallyHomeless
28 Jul 2023
Special guest James Roguski has an urgent message. Take action now! Send this information to your local and national leaders. Tell them the matter is urgent and needs immediate attention.
http://stoptheglobalagenda.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.