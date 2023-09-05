Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The W.H.O. Is Negotiating Your Bodily Autonomy Behind Closed Doors And Without Your Consent
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3260 Subscribers
129 views
Published 18 hours ago

MIRRORED from Politically Homeless   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUeNuhzW-j0&ab_channel=PoliticallyHomeless

28 Jul 2023

Special guest James Roguski has an urgent message. Take action now! Send this information to your local and national leaders. Tell them the matter is urgent and needs immediate attention.

http://stoptheglobalagenda.com/ 


 

Keywords
whoglobal agendapandemic treaty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket