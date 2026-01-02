BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Swiss Ski Resort Fire Leaves 47 Dead and 115 Injured. New Year's Eve Crans-Montana Explosion Tragedy
Foreign tourists among 47 confirmed dead in New Year’s Swiss ski resort inferno: ‘One of the worst tragedies our country has experienced’ At least 47 people are believed to have died and 115 are injured, dozens severely, following the Switzerland New Year’s blaze at a bar in a Swiss ski resort — as the local police commander confirmed that many of the victims are expected to be foreign nationals. “We can expect victims of foreign nationalities,” local police chief Frederic Gisler said at a press conference as he gave the preliminary death toll from Thursday morning’s fire. The Crans-Montana resort is best known as an international ski and golf venue, and overnight its crowded Le Constellation bar morphed from a scene of revelry into the site of one of Switzerland’s worst recent tragedies.


Warning! Multicity Terror Plot On Worldwide Scale. Global Terror Grows Exponentially. Christmas Fast https://youtu.be/KdOAOCkYDsM


Thanksgiving TERROR ATTACK On 2 National Guard Members In Washington DC. Trump: Examine EVERY ALIEN https://youtu.be/YZ9wl2rHbO4


Bondi Beach Shooting Prophesied. 15 Dead On Jewish Feast Turned To Mourning. ISIS Terror On Hanukkah https://youtu.be/CdrnvHIKCYg


TERRORIST Attack In New Orleans Bourbon St, ISIS, TURO App. Cybertruck Explosion @ Trump Hotel Vegas https://youtu.be/P-WgJTr5548


Swiss nightclub where 47 people died advertised flaming champagne bottles in eerie promo video before deadly blaze. At least 47 people were killed in a Swiss ski resort nightclub explosion sparked by a champagne bottle topped with “birthday candles” — that was raised too close to the low wooden ceiling, witnesses said. The stunt during the New Year’s Eve party at Le Constellation caused a blast so intense, some of the victims’ bodies were charred beyond recognition. Promotional videos showed waitresses weaving through the crowd with flaming champagne bottles held aloft and nearly brushing against the ceiling — a party gimmick witnesses say turned deadly around 1:30 a.m. local time.


#NewYears

#CransMontana

#SkiResort

#Switzerland

#NewYearsEve

#Swiss


swiss ski resort fireswitzerland bar fireswitzerland fire videoswiss ski resort explosionswiss ski resort bar firebar fire in switzerlandbar fire in the swiss alpsnew years eve firenye firenye birthday firenye tragedyswiss new years firecrans montana firecrans montana ski resortcrans montana resortcrans montana explosioncrans montana switzerlandcrans montana switzerland firecrans montana switzerland explosionswitzerland new years fire
