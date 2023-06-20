This is why “Vaccine Expert” and “National Treasure” Dr. Peter Hotez will NEVER debate RFK Jr.

Fantastic video clip compilation of this evil, lying, poison-pushing hack.
Small correction by the content creator: IFR for 0-18, according to Nature, was 2 in 1 million which is 0.000002 but when converted to a percentage is 0.0002%, not 0.000002%.
Video created by Matt Orfalea: https://rumble.com/v2txe80-peter-hotez-vaccine-expert.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.