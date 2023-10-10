🌊 Unearthing The Marvels of Mosasaurs 🦕

Dive into the depths of prehistoric oceans with Dr. Marcus R. Ross, a paleontologist and CEO of Cornerstone Educational Supply! 🌟

🎧 https://bit.ly/44AJ2MX

In his master's and PhD work, he embarked on an incredible journey to study the awe-inspiring Mosasaurs, those gigantic marine lizards that once roamed alongside dinosaurs on land. 🦖🌊

Remember the massive marine creature from the first Jurassic World movie? Well, that was his subject of fascination!

Though Hollywood might have played with the sizes a bit, these real-life Mosasaurs ranged from 10 to 55 feet in length - truly monstrous and terrifying in their own right! 😱🌊

Dr. Ross delved deep into the world of Mosasaurs, examining their remarkable diversity and unraveling the mysteries of their extinction throughout the ages, as recorded in the rocks of time. 📚🌍

Join us on this exciting journey through time and discover the secrets of these ancient ocean giants. 🌊✨

🎧 Listen to the full episode and dive into the world of Mosasaurs!

Click the link in the bio or the description above. 🎶