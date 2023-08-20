One Shot Fight Enders Presents: KOBK Body Armor Karens – Hate Mail Special

Presented on US Sports by One Shot Fight Enders

DISCOVER HOW TO STOP ANY ATTACK WITH THESE ONE SHOT AND AVOID SPENDING THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS ON INEFFECTIVE MARTIAL ARTS CLASSES

https://bit.ly/47RWmQ7

Kind of shocked (but not) at the reaction we got from some people for this ad:

https://bit.ly/47RWmQ7

It's strange that gun control people and...even more stranger that pro gun people DON'T LIKE body armor.

It seems that the solution to anti-gun people is that all guns are gone and to the gun people...the only solution to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun...

I don't get it. The fact is, body armor saves lives. You are 3-4 times more likely to survive a gun shot to the torso while wearing armor.

Report here:

https://bit.ly/44g70No

And another thing I can tell you is that 100% of the victims in ALL active shooter incidents and of gun violence in general were not wearing any armor at all....

Why people refuse to acknowledge that body armor saves lives in beyond my comprehension.

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun!

US Sports Net.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net