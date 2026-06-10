⚡️Current: US Air Force airstrikes against Bandar Abbas, southern Iran

⚡️— WATCH: Footage shows U.S. Air Force airstrikes against Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.



Iranian sources report that the airstrikes are targeting the naval base.

Last updates before this video was posted:

⚡️ — Violent airstrike being reported in Bandar Abbas again.

⚡️ — 4x Additional Explosion Were Heard In Bandar Abbas.

⚡️— USAF Airstrike on Sirik and Bandar Abbas Again.

⚡️— NEW: Mehr News Agency: New explosions in the southern city of Jask Iran.

⚡️ — Bandar Abbas Again. - 3:06 AM

⚡️ — An explosion was reported in Jam, Bushehr Province, southern Iran.

⚡️ — INTEL :- IRGC BALLISTIC MISSILE ATTACK DETECTED.









Cynthia... all the timeline on last 'Drone' video...



