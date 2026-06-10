⚡️Current: US Air Force airstrikes against Bandar Abbas, southern Iran

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⚡️— WATCH: Footage shows U.S. Air Force airstrikes against Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.
Iranian sources report that the airstrikes are targeting the naval base.
Last updates before this video was posted:
⚡️ — Violent airstrike being reported in Bandar Abbas again.
⚡️ — 4x Additional Explosion Were Heard In Bandar Abbas.
⚡️— USAF Airstrike on Sirik and Bandar Abbas Again.
⚡️— NEW: Mehr News Agency: New explosions in the southern city of Jask Iran.
⚡️ — Bandar Abbas Again. - 3:06 AM
⚡️ — An explosion was reported in Jam, Bushehr Province, southern Iran.
⚡️ — INTEL :- IRGC BALLISTIC MISSILE ATTACK DETECTED.
Cynthia... all the timeline on last 'Drone' video...