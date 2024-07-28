What to Feed Your CONSCIENCE!

"Moral frameworks are intrinsically social because they rely on social acceptance and enforcement. When a new moral framework is conceived, it has to overthrow an existing moral framework, and if the adherents of the old framework aren't happy to be labelled as evil or lacking morally, they will fight the new framework tooth and nail. Does this mean that introducing a new moral framework requires a compromise on some issues in order for it to even have the chance of being widely adopted?





"This is like a presidential candidate compromising some of his stances on particular issues in order to be more acceptable to the public. Or as you’ve once said, ‘Are there any public philosophers who aren’t fighting one evil while appeasing another one?’ Even with the abolition of slavery, the racial discrimination continued through state power.





"I understand that philosophy is more for the future than the present. I'm just curious how a philosophical movement survives the test of time when it relies on people in order for it to get to the future. We only see the successful religions for example, but we don't see all the religions that failed to gain traction, and a part of me wonders if there is more to morality than providing a rational proof, especially since the means of transmission is social.





"I understand you haven't stopped at a rational proof either, and have applied it to many facates such parenting, relationships, psychology and history. I also struggle to consider what could be compromised on here without losing something essential about UPB and NAP which is their universality. But at the same time, I have doubts about the future success of these ideas when faced with the seeming momentum of social norms and institutional forces.





"Is no compromise the answer? Or is my ambivalence warranted?"





