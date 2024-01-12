Heidi St. John - Returning the Innoccence of Imagination to Children's Literature

"The Mouse and the Sea" author, Heidi St. John joins Patriot Strong to discuss the importance of story, messages and being a voice for children. In a society of pushed agendas and attacks on our children, providing stories centered around God, Family and Morals is what Heidi, and Brave Books is all about. Tune in to learn more about Heidi, her newest publication, and Brave Books!



