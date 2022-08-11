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https://gnews.org/post/p16urbcbc
On July 23rd, the World Health Organization (WHO) activated its highest alert level for the escalating monkeypox outbreak, declaring the virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Previously, only poliomyelitis and coronavirus released by CCP in 2019 have reached the highest alert level. The WHO director-general Tedros said more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across 75 countries and five deaths have been reported in Africa