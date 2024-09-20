Kursk Direction: Clashes in Glushkovo District and Successes in Sudzha District

Situation as of 8:00 PM on September 20, 2024

In Kursk Region, Russian forces are steadily expanding their control in several sectors of the front, while also repelling attacks by the opponent.

🔻In Glushkovo District, footage of battles for the settlement of Veseloye continues to emerge, with fighting on the approaches to the village ongoing for the past several days. Confirmation of the clashes in the area of the village is also provided by the footage published today by the Russian Ministry of Defense, showing the movement of an AFU armored group towards the settlement.

The attack involved a Swedish CV9040 and a German Leopard 2A6: the outcome of the battle is unknown, although the opponent managed to land troops in one of the forest belts adjacent to the village. In Veseloye itself, numerous houses have been damaged due to constant shelling and fighting (https://t.me/ZParaBellumMD/11130).

The use of robotic platforms by the opponent has also been noted in the area: one such machine gun-equipped installation was destroyed on the outskirts of Volfino by FPV drones and then finished off with an RPG shot.

🔻In Korenevo District, clashes continue near Kremyanoye. The opponent's activity has significantly decreased compared to the attacks of previous days, after the activation of Russian forces on the left flank from the direction of Korenevo.

🔻In Sudzha District, Russian forces are developing the successes of recent days - today, the information about the liberation of Daryino has been confirmed. At the moment, fighting is underway in the area of Nikolayevo-Daryino, and the Russian Armed Forces have also managed to enter and consolidate their positions in Uspenovka.

In addition, four conscripts (https://t.me/polinaZOV/26089) who had been holding positions in the forest for almost 40 days, transmitting data on the movement of the opponent and carrying out other activities, have been withdrawn from encirclement.

🔻In Bolshesoldatskoye District, the AFU shelled a gas distribution station in the administrative center and other civilian infrastructure in the surrounding villages. A total of more than ten residential houses were damaged, and in Rzhava, the local House of Culture was destroyed by a shell dropped from a hexacopter.

