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The Uvalde Elementary School Shooter Was a Better Natural Born Killer Than a F-250 Pick-Up Driver
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140 views • May 26, 2022
This is a small excerpt from my upcoming video where I take a typical Global Agenda Deep Dive into the Uvalde mass shooting. It will not be posted on YouTube so please join me on one of my other platforms, so you will be able to see it.
#SalvadorRamos #UvaldeShooting #GunControl
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#SalvadorRamos #UvaldeShooting #GunControl
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Globa...
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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