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MHappening now! https://frankspeech.com/attack - Mike Lindell & His Cyber Symposium Attacked. Share w/ everyone to help save America.
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182 views • August 12, 2021
Color Revolution America stand-up unite together love on each other and let stand against the evils of this world and the Satan worshipers that are called our politicians
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