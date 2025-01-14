JUST IN: The House PASSES “The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act' — meaning… No Penises in Women’s Sports in Federally Funded Schools





AOC Reacts…

They want to perform genital examinations on little girls…





Women are bleeding out in parking lots across the country… they’re allowed to die.





She says it’s wrong this is what the house is worrying about while LA burns down.

—— meanwhile, CA just passed a bill to use $50 million dollars to sue Donald Trump for things he hasn’t done yet.





https://rumble.com/v69dtu4-aoc-reacts-to-the-passing-of-the-protection-of-women-and-girls-in-sports-ac.html





Source: https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1879263832918708233