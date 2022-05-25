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Charlie Discusses Latest Updates with Nicholas Veniamin
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40 views • May 25, 2022
67,449 views - Apr 1, 2022 - Biden was never in the White House. This video is about the Financial System, NWO, the Ukraine, Putin and Trump and much more with Charlie Ward. All is happening to cover up the financial reset. The world is transitioning. They are taking down the deep state. Gold standard is set up first by Putin. Biden's plan is to destroy the U.S. Economy. Mirror
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