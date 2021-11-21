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MOI (Mechanisms of Injury) Preclass Video, Spiked Proteins
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433 views • November 21, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's video discussing what is a Spiked Protein, and how it works.
Support Dr Tenpenny's work, purchase ebook
20 MOI (Mechanisms of Injury)
https://www.drtenpenny.com/product-page/20-mechanisms-of-injury-ebook
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/34016539-ed2d-4a38-9267-4ba148403f3b
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/a0726bf4-85f6-4d3a-bd19-d9272a3610f7
Support Dr Tenpenny's work, purchase ebook
20 MOI (Mechanisms of Injury)
https://www.drtenpenny.com/product-page/20-mechanisms-of-injury-ebook
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/34016539-ed2d-4a38-9267-4ba148403f3b
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/a0726bf4-85f6-4d3a-bd19-d9272a3610f7
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