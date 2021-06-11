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Corstet: The Future Of Energy #8 - Inflation Surge Challenges Green New Deal Agenda
Corstet
Corstet
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In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the future of the energy industry and its effects on both individuals and nations.

As reported yesterday, according to "real progressives," the Green New Deal will PREVENT Inflation.

However, the FACT that inflation has now risen to over 5%, and rising will not get in the way of the fantasies of the Left.

Yet, facts do not care about the Left's feelings, and the American public is not going to take this news lightly.

Visions of Carterville all over again...gas lines, a Presidential plea for patience and sweaters (along with lowered thermostats), will not sit well three decades after that 4 year disaster.

It only took five months for the AOC Hindenburg to crash on the deck of the Biden Titanic just before the iceberg warning.

Instead of calling for sweaters, the command will go out to don life preservers.

Just how long will the public put up with this nonsense before reaching for buckets of tar?

This deep dive into the various facets of the energy topic gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.

Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com

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