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FIVE EVERYDAY EXPERIENCES THAT IMPROVE YOUR BRAIN
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52 views • March 23, 2021
Did you know that certain regular habits can change your brain for good or bad? In this podcast episode, discover the top five that make a huge difference to your life success.
Topics Covered:
1:05 – 1 – Reading Novels
4:47 - 2 – Learning Something New in an Embodied Way
6:00 - 3 – Getting a Good Night’s Sleep on a Regular Basis
9:15 - 4 – Lowering Your Fat Percentage
13:28 - 5 – Meditate Regularly
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LINKS
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Get the MindStory Inner Coach book for free for a limited time. Just click here:
https://mindstoryacademy.com/free/
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CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
---------------------------------
Topics Covered:
1:05 – 1 – Reading Novels
4:47 - 2 – Learning Something New in an Embodied Way
6:00 - 3 – Getting a Good Night’s Sleep on a Regular Basis
9:15 - 4 – Lowering Your Fat Percentage
13:28 - 5 – Meditate Regularly
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
Get the MindStory Inner Coach book for free for a limited time. Just click here:
https://mindstoryacademy.com/free/
---------------------------------
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
---------------------------------
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