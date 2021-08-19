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Algiers (1938) HEDY LAMARR
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63 views • August 19, 2021
Stars: Charles Boyer, Hedy Lamarr, Alan Hale
Director: John Cromwell
In this classic love story, an alluring tourist steals the heart of an infamous master thief but puts his life at risk when his mistress betrays him to the French authorities. Nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Actor and Best Cinematography!
Director: John Cromwell
In this classic love story, an alluring tourist steals the heart of an infamous master thief but puts his life at risk when his mistress betrays him to the French authorities. Nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Actor and Best Cinematography!
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