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[VOSTFR] Discours de John F. Kennedy au Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City, le 27 avril 1961
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33 views • September 17, 2020
LE PRÉSIDENT & LA PRESSE : discours devant l'Association américaine des éditeurs de journaux, le 27 avril 1961. Dans ce discours, le président Kennedy exprime son mécontentement quant à la couverture médiatique de la presse avant, pendant et après l'incident de la baie des Cochons, suggérant qu'il est nécessaire d'assurer "une information publique beaucoup plus importante" et "un secret officiel beaucoup plus important".
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Mon blogue : margueriterothe.com
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