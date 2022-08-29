Mortgage Payments Shoot Up, is this the end of Commercial Real Estate?

The COVID-19 pandemic gave governments unprecedented authority over the free market that has never happened before. Covid eviction moratoriums have caused devastating effects on the real estate market. Now, with the rising interest rates of borrowing money, combined with the devastating effects of banning lawful evictions in major metropolitan areas, are we about to see a crash in commercial real estate unlike anything we have seen since the great depression?

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I am a Real Estate Entrepreneur on a mission to help the world understand and achieve financial freedom. Follow me to learn about real estate, business, sales, personal finance, trends, technology and current events.

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Robert is a licensed real estate broker in California, Florida and Virginia. This video and any other content is not financial, tax or legal advise. It is recommended to consult a licensed attorney, CPA or financial advisor to discuss your personal needs.