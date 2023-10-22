Create New Account
Trudeau & Zelensky Leave Royal York Hotel As Protesters Shout “F**K YOU” “GET OUT OF OUR COUNTRY”
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3295 Subscribers
114 views
Published Sunday

Social media was buzzing with a viral video where Canadians are seen protesting outside the Toronto hotel hosting a meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with banners and loudspeakers.
 
https://www.wionews.com/world/viral-video-canadians-surround-trudeau-and-zelensky-protest-650-million-aid-to-ukraine-639112

Keywords
trudeauprotesterszelensky

