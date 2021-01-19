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Yuri Bezmenov Full Interview Lecture HQ_480p
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374 views • January 19, 2021
i heard that that flight KAL007 was shot down because the globalist wanted to get rid of that politician that was on board, that it was a setup, so they had a reason to shoot the airliner down. what is 268 lives compared to their own corrupt political agenda? because an officer do not get their rank or job on merit no matter where, they had to blow someone r get fucked in the ass t oget those stripes. politicians tell their puppets what to do. that is why commie politicians purge from time to time since they are hated, they push back so they can continue oppress and enslave.
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