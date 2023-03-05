Hiroaki Jay Aeba: Ten years ago no one but me mentioned the threat of the Communist China in Washington, D.C., so I am very grateful to NFSC for initiating the movement to eliminate the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2aiclffee3
【[email protected] 】3/3/2023 Hiroaki Jay Aeba, chairman of CPAC Japan: Ten years ago no one but me mentioned the threat of the Communist China in Washington, D.C., so I am very grateful to New Federal State of China for initiating the movement to eliminate the CCP; the reason why Japan didn’t take actions against the CCP is that the CCP controls Japanese politicians, officials and media
#Japan #NFSC #TakeDowntheCCP #CCPcontrolJapanesepoliticiansofficialsmedia
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 あえば浩明，日本保守派联盟议长: 十年前在华盛顿除了我几乎没有人提到中共威胁，所以非常感谢新中国联邦开启灭共运动；日本之所以迟迟不采取行动是因为中共控制了日本的政治家，官员和媒体
#日本 #新中国联邦 #灭共 #中共控制日本政治家官员媒体
