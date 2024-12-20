Shadow President Elon Musk?-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 20 2024

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, on a Podcast a few weeks back, we said this “Elon Musk is Cornelius Vanderbilt, Andrew Carnegie, Henry Flagler, Jay Gould, John D. Rockefeller, and J.P. Morgan all rolled into a single person.” That has aged really well, but let’s add a tweak. None of those men had the Oval Office. I am not talking about access to the Oval, or influence in the Oval , I am talking about having the Oval Office and Musk has it in his pocket. In 2016, Donald Trump did not need help to become president, he was a force of nature all on his own. But this time around is different, this time Trump’s way was prepared for him, purchased for him by Elon Musk, it’s a ‘bicycle built for two’ as the old song goes. On the one hand, America could be entering into a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity, but with all the turbulence raging across the globe that’s probably not likely. And yes, the markets will react favorably, but the US is under a literal mountain of debt. Hello, crypto? On the other hand, Elon Musk could actually be setting the stage for the New World Order to finally take control of it all. Just remember one thing, the biblical Mark of the Beast is a piece of technology implanted inside your body that controls all buying and all selling. Human implantable technology and finance is the beating heart of Elon Musk’s wheelhouse. Did you know that the name ‘Elon’ is a Bible name and it means ‘mighty oak’? One thing is for sure, the ride has begun and it’s gonna be wild. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we tell you all about it plus updates on the drones and the latest from Israel.



