BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shadow President Elon Musk?-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 20 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
99 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
51 views • 4 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, on a Podcast a few weeks back, we said this “Elon Musk is Cornelius Vanderbilt, Andrew Carnegie, Henry Flagler, Jay Gould, John D. Rockefeller, and J.P. Morgan all rolled into a single person.” That has aged really well, but let’s add a tweak. None of those men had the Oval Office. I am not talking about access to the Oval, or influence in the Oval , I am talking about having the Oval Office and Musk has it in his pocket. In 2016, Donald Trump did not need help to become president, he was a force of nature all on his own. But this time around is different, this time Trump’s way was prepared for him, purchased for him by Elon Musk, it’s a ‘bicycle built for two’ as the old song goes. On the one hand, America could be entering into a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity, but with all the turbulence raging across the globe that’s probably not likely. And yes, the markets will react favorably, but the US is under a literal mountain of debt. Hello, crypto? On the other hand, Elon Musk could actually be setting the stage for the New World Order to finally take control of it all. Just remember one thing, the biblical Mark of the Beast is a piece of technology implanted inside your body that controls all buying and all selling. Human implantable technology and finance is the beating heart of Elon Musk’s wheelhouse. Did you know that the name ‘Elon’ is a Bible name and it means ‘mighty oak’? One thing is for sure, the ride has begun and it’s gonna be wild. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we tell you all about it plus updates on the drones and the latest from Israel.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy