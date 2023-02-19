Create New Account
WARNING: The State Of The Church
42 views
Yahsdaughter137777
Published Yesterday

Church and state uniting= One World Religion= Antichrist Reign

God's people are destroyed for lack of knowledge and ignorance of Satan's devices.

I will send you the comforter the Holy Ghost, He shall teach you all things.

Trust in the Lord with ALL thine heart and LEAN NOT unto thine own understanding, In ALL they ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths.

Come out of her my people, less ye partake in her sin and receive of her plagues.

tribulationnwopandemicresetcovid

