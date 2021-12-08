Building the Patriot Economy

In this interview:Health Advocate, Tia Severino interviews Reporter, and Author, Dustin Nemos.Dustin Nemos is a serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, and one of the most censored and attacked voices in the world. His passion for the truth and for protecting the people from tyranny has exceeded all attempts to stifle or silence him despite being one of the most prominent voices in The Great Awakening today.Share this far and wide!For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat