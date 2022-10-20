Answering Questions From Our Viewers with Lynette Zang & Eric Griffin

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Streamed live October 19,2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=QA10132022&month=2022-10

or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?QA10132022 🔔For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/ Viewer Questions:

Question 1: What if we find out that Fort Knox has been raided and the USA has a minimal amount of gold to back the gold standard?

Question 2: Most economists agree that the dollar will go to zero and PM will skyrocket. Several have said that it will be short lived so one will have to act fast. How do you read the market to know when the rising price of PM is near the top?

Question 3: What will it be like the day after the crash?

Question 4: I am going to sell my house and expect to receive 600k, do you recommend i should transfer it all straight to gold and silver? I already took care of the rest of the mantra. Thanks.

Question 5: If gold is revalued at a much higher price, what happens to the price when everyone starts selling to pay off mortgages, etc?

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver



