BIDEN, THE BULL OF BASHAN, WANTS TO CODIFY ROE!

SEPTEMBER 25, 2022
If You Ever Wanted to Be a Missionary, Then Here is Your Chance by Subscribing and then Hitting Like and Share!
You In Him Ministries is based on "Christ in You, the Hope of Glory” Scripture - Colossians 1:27. Our ministry is "Study to show yourself approved unto God, a workman who needs not to be ashamed, but rightly divides the Word of Truth" (2 Timothy 2:15).
Daily Readings through the Bible in One Year read by Pam Gunderson,
Host of You in Him Ministries
www.youinhimministries.com
MAILING ADDRESS – 800 E. WISHKAH ST., STE. 213, ABERDEEN, WA 98520
833-726-8255 or 833 Pam Talks
Did You Ever Want to Be a Missionary? Then Be One by Hitting Like and Share!
https://www.youinhimministries.com
You In Him Ministries is based on "Christ in You, the Hope of Glory” Scripture - Colossians 1:27. Our ministry is "Study to show yourself approved unto God, a workman who needs not to be ashamed, but rightly divides the Word of Truth" (2 Timothy 2:15).
Daily Readings through the Bible in One Year with by Pam Gunderson, Host of You In Him Ministries.
www.youinhimministries.com
833-726-8255 or 833 Pam Talks
Pamela Gunderson is a women's minister and seminary student now studying the gospel along with getting her doctoral degree in Bible Exposition. See how a ministry can grow during, though, and after studying in a seminary situation.
My calling for this time is to share by video and speaking information for congregation members, students of the Word, and up-and-coming pastors and laypeople called to the mission field, especially in the United States, where the gospel has been watered down to such a degree as to not be recognizable as a call to serve Christ, but a call to be comfortable and expect God to serve us.
Pamela's love of pastors is only surpassed by her love for her obedience to Christ. The Church of America needs to REPENT now: and that is the Emergent church if one can call it a church, and the Laodicean church. Be the Church of Philadelphia and Smyrna.
Christ is the son of God, not our pal or our buddy. We must rise up and reclaim the Church that teaches that there is a heaven and a hell that are very real and to shout out loud, "Don't miss heaven, prepare for the Rapture, and if you miss it and go into Tribulation, some survival tips: however, you will die either for Christ or for Antichrist; there will be no getting away from it. Choose you this day who you will serve (Joshua 24:14-15, ESV).
Have a glorious Day in Christ, Yours in Him, Sister Pamela, M.Div. and Doctoral Candidate, Liberty University for Ph.D.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.