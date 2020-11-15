Spiritual Wickedness In High Places – Michelle Obama is Really Michael Robinson

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II Corinthians 11:14-15: And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness: whose end shall be according to their works.
Ephesians 6:12:For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
1 John 3:8: He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that He might destroy the works of the devil.
High Places – Vatican, government leaders, Illuminati, religious organizations, etc., (all systems of the world - including education and religious systems)
FALSE Preachers and Their Lies of Omission
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/articles-33/false-preachers-and-their-lies-of-omission-11562
FALSE Preachers and Their Lies of Omission part 2
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/articles-33/false-preachers-and-their-lies-of-omission-part-2-11573
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/siwwqdFKQV0s/
Kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com
Tip of the hat to the Truthseeker...