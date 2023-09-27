Create New Account
UK Home Secretary: "Multiculturalism has failed."
Published 17 hours ago

Uncontrolled immigration into Europe failed to integrate newcomers. UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said multiculturalism has failed.


https://archive.ph/OzyML

https://archive.ph/RbbeG

https://archive.ph/I6QKo

https://archive.ph/8dmKq

https://archive.ph/qHgH5

https://archive.ph/j0pzY

https://archive.ph/6gz0j

