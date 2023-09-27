UK Home Secretary: "Multiculturalism has failed."

Uncontrolled immigration into Europe failed to integrate newcomers. UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said multiculturalism has failed.
https://archive.ph/OzyML
https://archive.ph/RbbeG
https://archive.ph/I6QKo
https://archive.ph/8dmKq
https://archive.ph/qHgH5
https://archive.ph/j0pzY
https://archive.ph/6gz0j
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.