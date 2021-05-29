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Doctor Warns Major Health Problems Tied To Jab
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611 views • May 29, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters as he hosts the Alex Jones Show to issue a warning about the COVID vaccines and their undeniable link to new cases of myocarditis, also know as heart inflammation, that can often times be fatal to the victims of inoculation.
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