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The FBI has a history of surveilling, infiltrating, discrediting, and disrupting domestic American political movements.
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60 views • June 20, 2021
COINTELPRO🚨
The FBI has a history of surveilling, infiltrating, discrediting, and disrupting domestic American political movements.
They did it to the Civil Rights movement in the 1960's.
You don't think they would do it to Trump's 'America First' movement❓
Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-m2Y8eLjmI
The FBI has a history of surveilling, infiltrating, discrediting, and disrupting domestic American political movements.
They did it to the Civil Rights movement in the 1960's.
You don't think they would do it to Trump's 'America First' movement❓
Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-m2Y8eLjmI
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