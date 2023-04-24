Freedom Island Saga Teaches Conservative Values Shares Brave Books Founder Trent Talbot

Our culture is in dire need of entertainment and literature that is pro-God and pro-freedom - and Brave Books delivers big time! Trent Talbot is the founder and co-CEO of this subscription-based publishing company that sends solid, safe, and endearing books straight to your child’s doorstep every month. Trent saw a need for stories that imparted conservative and godly values to children in 2020, and Brave Books was born. Your children will meet a courageous cast of characters defending a place called “Freedom Island.” Each book interacts with social and cultural issues at an age-appropriate level, beginning with picture books for little ones.







TAKEAWAYS





Authors like Kirk Cameron and the HodgeTwins have written books in the Freedom Island series that instill Godly values





Freedom Island was planned with the idea that there might be future screen adaptations and even a theme park





Topics that are covered from a Biblical perspective include gender, race, and sanctity of life





Kids need to receive a foundation of truth from their parents first before they venture out into the world







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Brave Books Mission Video: https://bit.ly/3UDEuSE

Freedom Island Saga Books (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/40jhVEc

Freedom Island Tour Dates: https://bit.ly/40bDsOI

Fighting CRT Book Giveaway: https://bit.ly/40ddZo6

Freedom Island Book Club (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3myN60c

The Legend of Freedom Island Trailer: https://bit.ly/3mBeta1





🔗 CONNECT WITH BRAVE BOOKS

Website: https://bravebooks.us/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BraveBooksUS

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bravebooks.us/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BraveBooksUS

YouTube: https://bit.ly/40nXJAR





🔗 CONNECT WITH TRENT TALBOT

Website: https://www.trenttalbot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/trenttalbot





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





