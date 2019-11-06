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5 Refreshing Fruit Infused Waters | Clean & Delicious
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21 views • November 06, 2019
These simple and delicious fruit infused waters make it easy to drink more water and stay hydrated all summer long. Adding in-season summer fruits like strawberries, cantaloupe, blueberries and watermelon into your drinks is a a great way to get them at their tastiest and most nutritious. Enjoy these at the beach, on the run, while gardening or just relaxing after a nice warm summer day!
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HELPFUL TOOLS:
32 Ounce Mason Jars: http://amzn.to/1sErJcn
Reusable Stainless Steel Straws: http://amzn.to/24Osr2n
Melon Baller: http://amzn.to/1tuhnMI
TRY THESE C&D SUMMER DRINKS:
Cucumber + Mint Lemonade: https://youtu.be/RR2Rg7otczk
Ah-Mazing Iced Coffee: https://youtu.be/yrqLlopl-aM
Chocolate Frappacino: https://youtu.be/_1ew5ZCZJIw
Grapefruit + Rosemary Infused Water
1/2 grapefruit
rinds from 1/2 a lemon
1 sprig of rosemary
Strawberry Basil Infused Water
5 strawberries cut in half
1/2 cup water melon balls
5 basil leaves
Orange Berry Mint Infused Water
1/2 orange, sliced into half
1/2 cup blueberries
5-10 fresh mint leaves
Lemon Cucumber + Ginger Infused Water
1 lemon, sliced into rounds
6 slices of cucumber
3-4 slices of fresh ginger
Melon Ball Infused Water
1/3 cup honeydew melon balls
1/3 cup cantaloupe melon balls
1 lime, cut into slices
SUBSCRIBE for new videos every week: http://tinyurl.com/o9kgp5j
HELPFUL TOOLS:
32 Ounce Mason Jars: http://amzn.to/1sErJcn
Reusable Stainless Steel Straws: http://amzn.to/24Osr2n
Melon Baller: http://amzn.to/1tuhnMI
TRY THESE C&D SUMMER DRINKS:
Cucumber + Mint Lemonade: https://youtu.be/RR2Rg7otczk
Ah-Mazing Iced Coffee: https://youtu.be/yrqLlopl-aM
Chocolate Frappacino: https://youtu.be/_1ew5ZCZJIw
Grapefruit + Rosemary Infused Water
1/2 grapefruit
rinds from 1/2 a lemon
1 sprig of rosemary
Strawberry Basil Infused Water
5 strawberries cut in half
1/2 cup water melon balls
5 basil leaves
Orange Berry Mint Infused Water
1/2 orange, sliced into half
1/2 cup blueberries
5-10 fresh mint leaves
Lemon Cucumber + Ginger Infused Water
1 lemon, sliced into rounds
6 slices of cucumber
3-4 slices of fresh ginger
Melon Ball Infused Water
1/3 cup honeydew melon balls
1/3 cup cantaloupe melon balls
1 lime, cut into slices
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