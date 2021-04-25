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Maxime Bernier - Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 04/23/21
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452 views • April 25, 2021
The People’s Party of Canada is the only political party that is fighting against lockdowns and vaccine passports, and today, I am honoured to be speaking with the Leader of The People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier.
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