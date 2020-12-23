Wexit Reforms - O'Toole on Liberals

The independence parties and WEXITWEXIT was started by a small number of dedicated and courageous individuals who are determined to register- Western Independence - as a viable political option. Now months later, we embrace the growing momentum for change in Western Canada. The people of Western Canada have been disrespected and financially pillaged by Ottawa - they are tired, worried for their future and are demanding change.We undertake to use our freedom of speech to express our disappointment with those political parties and leaders who are currently failing to represent the people of Western Canada. We undertake to monitor the new Independence political parties formed to rectify this problem. In Alberta through the "Wildrose Independence Party“ (formerly Wexit Alberta), in Saskatchewan through the "Buffalo Party “ (formerly Wexit Saskatchewan),and federally through the “Maverick Party" (formerly Wexit Canada).Erin O’Toole walks back controversial comments about residential schools, but stops short of apologizingErin O’Toole is walking back controversial comments after being accused of using the legacy of Canada’s residential school system to “score meaningless political points.”But the Conservative leader – who pledged to make reconciliation a priority should he form a government – stopped short of apologizing for suggesting the original intent behind the schools was “to provide education.”Speaking to a group of young conservatives at Ryerson University in November, O’Toole claimed the Conservatives had a better “modern-era” record on residential schools than the Liberals.“You know who opened more residential schools than Egerton Ryerson? Pierre Elliott Trudeau … Who closed that program? (Conservative prime minister Brian) Mulroney. Who apologized for it? (Conservative prime minister Stephen) Harper,” said O’Toole, who also said “lefty radicals” are “the dumbest people at your university.”BonanzaBonanza is an American Western television series that ran on NBC from September 12, 1959, to January 16, 1973. Lasting 14 seasons and 431 episodes, Bonanza is NBC's longest-running western, and ranks overall as the second-longest-running western series on U.S. network television (behind CBS's Gunsmoke), and within the top 10 longest-running, live-action American series. The show continues to air in syndication. The show is set in the 1860s and it centers on the wealthy Cartwright family who live in the vicinity of Virginia City, Nevada, bordering Lake Tahoe. The series initially starred Lorne Greene, Pernell Roberts, Dan Blocker and Michael Landon and later featured (at various times) Guy Williams, David Canary, Mitch Vogel and Tim Matheson. The show is known for presenting pressing moral dilemmas.[4]The title "Bonanza" is a term used by miners in regard to a large vein or deposit of silver ore,[5] from Spanish bonanza (prosperity) and commonly refers to the 1859 revelation of the Comstock Lode of rich silver ore mines under the town of Virginia City, not far from the fictional Ponderosa Ranch that the Cartwright family operated. The show's theme song, also titled "Bonanza", became a hit song. Only instrumental renditions, absent Ray Evans' lyrics, were used during the series's long run.[6]In 2002, Bonanza was ranked No. 43 on TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time,[7] and in 2013 TV Guide included it in its list of The 60 Greatest Dramas of All Time.[8] The time period for the television series is roughly between 1861 (Season 1) and 1867 (Season 13) during and shortly after the American Civil War.During the summer of 1972, NBC aired reruns of episodes from the 1967–1970 period in prime time on Tuesday evening under the title Ponderosa.[9]Follow us on uncensored platforms