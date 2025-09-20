This nu metal track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped music box, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos





Lyrics: calling elvis – is anybody home calling elvis – I’m here all alone did he leave the building or can he come to the phone calling elvis – I’m here all alone well tell him I was calling just to wish him well let me leave my number – heartbreak hotel oh love me tender – baby don’t be cruel return to sender – treat me like a fool calling elvis – is anybody home calling elvis – I’m here all alone did he leave the building can he come to the phone calling elvis – I’m here all alone why don’t you go get him – I’m his biggest fan you gotta tell him – he’s still the man long distance baby – so far from home don’t you think maybe you could put him on well tell him I was calling just to wish him well let me leave my number – heartbreak hotel oh love me tender – baby don’t be cruel return to sender – treat me like a fool calling elvis – is anybody home calling elvis – I’m here all alone did he leave the building can he come to the phone calling elvis – I’m here all alone