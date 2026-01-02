2026 STARTS WITH A BANG - CHINA, IRAN, RUSSIA, WORLD ECONOMY & US INTERNAL PROBLEMS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
END TIME NEWS REPORT * 1.2.2025
CHINA HOLDS LARGEST EVER MILITARY EXERCISES
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2025/12/china-holds-largest-ever-military-exercises-around-taiwan/
RUSSIA RATIFIES MILITARY...
https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/12/russia-ratifies-military-support-china-aggression-against-beijing/
CHINA REFUSES TO SHIP BOUGHT AND PAID FOR SILVER
https://x.com/silvertrade/status/2007063574611660822
IRAN'S MASSIVE STREET PROTESTS
https://www.westernjournal.com/iran-shuts-massive-street-protests-turn-deadly/
TRUMP SAYS US WILL INTERVENE IF...
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-says-us-will-intervene-if-iran-kills-peaceful-protesters
SUPREME COURT REJECTS TRUMP'S EFFORT TO...
1-https://www.scotusblog.com/2025/12/supreme-court-rejects-trumps-effort-to-deploy-national-guard-in-illinois/
2-https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/2003894302158794929
MAMDANI BLASTS INDIVIDUALISM, WELCOME TO COMMUNISM NEW YORK CITY
https://slaynews.com/news/zohran-mamdani-blasts-individualism-new-yorkers-embrace-warmth-collectivism-inaugural-speech/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson