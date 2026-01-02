BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2026 STARTS WITH A BANG - CHINA, IRAN, RUSSIA, WORLD ECONOMY & US INTERNAL PROBLEMS
The Appearance
The Appearance
118 views • 24 hours ago

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 1.2.2025


CHINA HOLDS LARGEST EVER MILITARY EXERCISES

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2025/12/china-holds-largest-ever-military-exercises-around-taiwan/


RUSSIA RATIFIES MILITARY...

https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/12/russia-ratifies-military-support-china-aggression-against-beijing/


CHINA REFUSES TO SHIP BOUGHT AND PAID FOR SILVER

https://x.com/silvertrade/status/2007063574611660822


IRAN'S MASSIVE STREET PROTESTS

https://www.westernjournal.com/iran-shuts-massive-street-protests-turn-deadly/


TRUMP SAYS US WILL INTERVENE IF...

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-says-us-will-intervene-if-iran-kills-peaceful-protesters


SUPREME COURT REJECTS TRUMP'S EFFORT TO...

1-https://www.scotusblog.com/2025/12/supreme-court-rejects-trumps-effort-to-deploy-national-guard-in-illinois/

2-https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/2003894302158794929


MAMDANI BLASTS INDIVIDUALISM, WELCOME TO COMMUNISM NEW YORK CITY

https://slaynews.com/news/zohran-mamdani-blasts-individualism-new-yorkers-embrace-warmth-collectivism-inaugural-speech/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

[email protected]


irantrumprussiacubavenezuelachinaukraineaugusto perezchemtrailingend time news report
