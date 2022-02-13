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Full Interview with Steve from Spacebusters [Part 1 and 2 by Fakeologist, 30. Jan. 2022]
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46 views • February 13, 2022
'No one is obliged beyond his own abilities' - Justinian the Great, Byzantine emperor from 527 to 565.
'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Amazing interview and talk where Steve from Spacebusters shares a lot of great stuff.
Part 1: https://fakeotube.com/video/4553/fak466-steve-from-spacebusters-part-1-2
Part 2: https://fakeotube.com/video/4554/fak466-steve-from-spacebusters-part-2-2
Some timestamp-notes:
What's going to happened in the world now?: 01:27:00
What's in the 'vaccine'?: 02:05:00
Why can people see what's going on and Why take a 'vaccine' if you are not sick? : 02:16:00
--
Danish anonymous 'clwnthr' Channel Description: Facts and truths for all good folk.
This channel is meant to compile important truths, facts and information from everywhere. Every single video might not contain just truths, but as there are truths to be found everywhere, they are all presented for careful consideration.
We are all overrun by controlled opposition at this point in time. Everyone sing their own song and stick to very few subjects if not just one. Just like musicians have always done, telling us truths in their songs, but just keeping on sticking to their so-called "contracts", as they've clearly signed a pact to be where they're at.
We need to expose all this controlled opposition for what it is, as that is the only way we will ever become truly free. But be aware, as both sides of the same "drama" is often just two different parts of the same controlled opposition. Simply expose them and move on, as there are more than enough of them.
Say no to the fictitious "system". Create your own small communities. Never consent to being the name and number, the so-called "government" tries to pin on you. Move your so-called address to "unknown" and become invisible to the "system". It's time we say no and create our own world, as men are corruptible, thus no man can ever make "laws" and "regulations" for another, as we're all completely and entirely free, as long as we do no harm.
Website https://odysee.com/@clwnthr:4?view=discussion
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ogKnZdfnm0je/
clwnthr - 1117 subscribers
Note: The problem here is that 'clwnthr' two times give talktime to a Satanist: 'Sema Simone' I know her personally were I many times posted it on FB with all links for verification - google it...
-> Danish: "Episode 8 - Det Karmiske Valg" (Indre Sandhed, 29. Nov. 2020). (Dec 16, 2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j2bhsF0lowPD/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SJg0QQlI-8
And a Danish public Pedophile 'fredom Fighter'....
-> Danish: "Soen af Frederik d. 9.'s Chef for Efterretningstjenesten staar frem !" (2. dec. 2020).
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qfMO49jOLl4s/
That's why, don't trust anyone who hide anonymous behind a synonym -> Danish 'clwnthr'
---
Spacebusters - 3.980 Følgere
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/$/top?name=@spacebusters
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
spacebusters.creator-spring.com
Mail: [email protected]
https://60ghz.wordpress.com/
https://60ghz.wordpress.com/updates-and-news/
Important Information on Coronavirus 5G Kung Flu: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
--
Hippocratic Hypocrisy (Reloaded) {June 7th, 2020]
Spacebusters - 19452 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ASmDEcEzhqo2/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
--
Steve from Spacebusters Part 1/2
https://fakeotube.com/video/4553/fak466-steve-from-spacebusters-part-1-2
Steve from Spacebusters – Part 2 of 2 (Fakeologist, 30. Jan. 2022).txt
Part 2 of the great interview and talk with Steve from Spacebusters.
https://fakeotube.com/video/4554/fak466-steve-from-spacebusters-part-2-2
--
https://fakeotube.com
https://fakeotube.com/channel/Fakeologist
https://fakeotube.com/live/0/Fakeologist
www.fakeologist.com/live
https://fakeologist.com/
https://fakeologist.com/forums2/
http://fakeologist.com/b/discord
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH4vWApyiFCaBOToMSFpzCw
https://www.periscope.tv/imafakeologist/1YqKDeRkXoEGV
https://twitter.com/imafakeologist
--
February 9th, 2022 - 37 view/visninger
clnrgrd @clwnthr - 890 Followers
https://odysee.com/@clwnthr:4/Steve-from-Spacebusters-%E2%80%93-Part-1-of-2:9
https://odysee.com/@clwnthr:4/Steve-from-Spacebusters-%E2%80%93-Part-2-of-2:a
https://odysee.com/@clwnthr:4
'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Amazing interview and talk where Steve from Spacebusters shares a lot of great stuff.
Part 1: https://fakeotube.com/video/4553/fak466-steve-from-spacebusters-part-1-2
Part 2: https://fakeotube.com/video/4554/fak466-steve-from-spacebusters-part-2-2
Some timestamp-notes:
What's going to happened in the world now?: 01:27:00
What's in the 'vaccine'?: 02:05:00
Why can people see what's going on and Why take a 'vaccine' if you are not sick? : 02:16:00
--
Danish anonymous 'clwnthr' Channel Description: Facts and truths for all good folk.
This channel is meant to compile important truths, facts and information from everywhere. Every single video might not contain just truths, but as there are truths to be found everywhere, they are all presented for careful consideration.
We are all overrun by controlled opposition at this point in time. Everyone sing their own song and stick to very few subjects if not just one. Just like musicians have always done, telling us truths in their songs, but just keeping on sticking to their so-called "contracts", as they've clearly signed a pact to be where they're at.
We need to expose all this controlled opposition for what it is, as that is the only way we will ever become truly free. But be aware, as both sides of the same "drama" is often just two different parts of the same controlled opposition. Simply expose them and move on, as there are more than enough of them.
Say no to the fictitious "system". Create your own small communities. Never consent to being the name and number, the so-called "government" tries to pin on you. Move your so-called address to "unknown" and become invisible to the "system". It's time we say no and create our own world, as men are corruptible, thus no man can ever make "laws" and "regulations" for another, as we're all completely and entirely free, as long as we do no harm.
Website https://odysee.com/@clwnthr:4?view=discussion
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ogKnZdfnm0je/
clwnthr - 1117 subscribers
Note: The problem here is that 'clwnthr' two times give talktime to a Satanist: 'Sema Simone' I know her personally were I many times posted it on FB with all links for verification - google it...
-> Danish: "Episode 8 - Det Karmiske Valg" (Indre Sandhed, 29. Nov. 2020). (Dec 16, 2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j2bhsF0lowPD/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SJg0QQlI-8
And a Danish public Pedophile 'fredom Fighter'....
-> Danish: "Soen af Frederik d. 9.'s Chef for Efterretningstjenesten staar frem !" (2. dec. 2020).
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qfMO49jOLl4s/
That's why, don't trust anyone who hide anonymous behind a synonym -> Danish 'clwnthr'
---
Spacebusters - 3.980 Følgere
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/$/top?name=@spacebusters
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
spacebusters.creator-spring.com
Mail: [email protected]
https://60ghz.wordpress.com/
https://60ghz.wordpress.com/updates-and-news/
Important Information on Coronavirus 5G Kung Flu: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
--
Hippocratic Hypocrisy (Reloaded) {June 7th, 2020]
Spacebusters - 19452 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ASmDEcEzhqo2/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
--
Steve from Spacebusters Part 1/2
https://fakeotube.com/video/4553/fak466-steve-from-spacebusters-part-1-2
Steve from Spacebusters – Part 2 of 2 (Fakeologist, 30. Jan. 2022).txt
Part 2 of the great interview and talk with Steve from Spacebusters.
https://fakeotube.com/video/4554/fak466-steve-from-spacebusters-part-2-2
--
https://fakeotube.com
https://fakeotube.com/channel/Fakeologist
https://fakeotube.com/live/0/Fakeologist
www.fakeologist.com/live
https://fakeologist.com/
https://fakeologist.com/forums2/
http://fakeologist.com/b/discord
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH4vWApyiFCaBOToMSFpzCw
https://www.periscope.tv/imafakeologist/1YqKDeRkXoEGV
https://twitter.com/imafakeologist
--
February 9th, 2022 - 37 view/visninger
clnrgrd @clwnthr - 890 Followers
https://odysee.com/@clwnthr:4/Steve-from-Spacebusters-%E2%80%93-Part-1-of-2:9
https://odysee.com/@clwnthr:4/Steve-from-Spacebusters-%E2%80%93-Part-2-of-2:a
https://odysee.com/@clwnthr:4
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